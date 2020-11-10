Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay area

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Thunder Bay District Health Unit's service area.

The latest positive tests were announced by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Tuesday morning. All eight are in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area and are close contacts of existing cases.

It's the fifth straight day confirmed cases have been announced in the Thunder Bay District, with 23 reported over that span.

The eight cases announced on a single day is the most since April.

The health unit also issued advisories about four potential COVID-19 exposures. People who were in the Faith City Church on Black Bay Road between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Nov. 4, as well as people on Air Canada Flight AC915 from Thunder Bay to Toronto on Nov. 3 are at low risk of exposure. The health unit said people at the Canada Games Complex on Nov. 6 from 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., as well as the Leading Edge Gym on Mooney Avenue on the evenings of Nov. 3 and 4 could also have been exposed.

People who could be affected are urged to monitor themselves for symptoms and immediately self-isolate and contact an assessment centre if any develop.

Including the new cases, there have been 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the health unit's service area.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 23 active cases, according to the health unit's website.