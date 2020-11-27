Northwestern Health Unit region moves to yellow as 4 new COVID-19 cases announced

Ontario announced Friday that the region of northwestern Ontario served by the Northwestern Health Unit has moved from green to yellow in the province's COVID-19 response framework.

The yellow, or "protect," designation sets attendance limits on gatherings such as dinners and parties at 10 indoors and 25 outdoors.

Organized public events are limited to 50 people indoors or 100 outdoors, and religious services must operate at 30 per cent of room capacity indoors.

Steam rooms and saunas are closed, and restaurants must place tables two metres apart or place impermeable barriers between tables.

The full list of restrictions is on the government's website.

4 new cases of COVID-19 announced Nov. 27

The Northwestern Health Unit reported four new positive COVID-19 test results in its catchment area Friday – three in the Kenora region and one in the Sioux Lookout region.

Follow up has begun with the people involved, the health unit said. Anyone who is identified as a contact for the cases will be contacted directly.

There are currently 20 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kenora region, according to the health unit's web site. There are two more cases in the region considered "probable," which have not been confirmed with a positive test result.

There is one active case in the Sioux Lookout region, one in the Dryden/Red Lake region and one in the Rainy River district.

The health unit has seen 117 cases of COVID-19 in its catchment area since the pandemic began, including 34 in the Kenora region, 19 in the Dryden/Red Lake region, 13 in Rainy River district and 25 in the Sioux Lookout region.

The Northwestern Health Unit's catchment area stretches across 171,288 square kilometres and serves 19 municipalities and 39 First Nation communities, including Dryden, Atitkokan, Kenora and Rainy River.