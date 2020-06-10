Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Kenora

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Kenora area, the Northwestern Health Unit said Wednesday.

No further details about the cases have yet been provided, but the health unit said it was following up with both individuals, and their contacts.

Three other new cases were reported by the Northwestern Health Unit on Saturday, also in the Kenora area.

There have been 27 positive cases of COVID-19 reported by the Northwestern Health Unit (three of those are people who have a primary residence outside of the health unit's service area, and haven't been to the region since contracting the virus).

As of Wednesday, 22 of those cases were listed as "resolved."