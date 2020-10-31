COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shoal Lake #40, Kenora Catholic school

New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in a northwestern Ontario First Nation, and a Kenora Catholic District School board school.

Shoal Lake #40 announced its first COVID-19 case in the community, located on the Ontario-Manitoba border, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The post states the case is an isolated one, and the affected individual had been getting medical treatment at Winnipeg's Victoria Hospital when there was an outbreak in the facility.

COVID-19 tests administered to the member came back positive, and they were brought back to their home in the community by their family, who ensured no close contact with any other Shoal Lake #40 members.

The individual and their family are isolating at home; no further details were provided.

Meanwhile, the Kenora Catholic District School Board is working with the Northwestern Health Unit after a COVID-19 case was confirmed at the St. Louis Living Arts School.

The health unit is following up, and will call all contacts of the individual and provide instructions on next steps, the board said.

All staff and students not contacted can continue to attend St. Louis Living Arts School as usual.

The case at the school was one of two new COVID-19 cases in the Kenora area announced Thursday by the health unit.

No further details about either case were provided.