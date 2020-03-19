Skip to Main Content
New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay, Dryden areas
Thunder Bay

New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay, Dryden areas

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in northwestern Ontario.
CBC News ·
Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in northwestern Ontario. (Evan Tsuyoshi Mitsui/CBC)

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in northwestern Ontario.

One case is in Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said.

The person was exposed to the virus through travel, and is self-isolating. No further details were provided.

Another case was confirmed in the Dryden-Red Lake area, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said.

Again, no information about the individual was provided, but the NWHU said it is following up with the person and their contacts.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

External Links

now