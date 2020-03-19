New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Thunder Bay, Dryden areas

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in northwestern Ontario.

One case is in Thunder Bay, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said.

The person was exposed to the virus through travel, and is self-isolating. No further details were provided.

Another case was confirmed in the Dryden-Red Lake area, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) said.

Again, no information about the individual was provided, but the NWHU said it is following up with the person and their contacts.