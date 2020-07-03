New COVID-19 cases confirmed in northwestern Ontario

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in its service area on Friday.

The individual is a woman in her 60s, who's self-isolating.

There are currently three active cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU service area.

One of the cases remains in hospital, but not in the ICU.

To date, there have been 92 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit said in a Facebook post on Thursday that it has received reports of two new positive COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Lookout Health Hub area.

No further details on those cases were provided.