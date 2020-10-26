New COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay area

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in its service area.

The health unit confirmed the case on Monday afternoon, and said the individual is self-isolating and contracted the virus through close contact.

No further information about the case was provided.

It's the 115th confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the health unit's service area since March 13.

As of Monday afternoon, there were five active COVID-19 cases in the area, the health unit said.