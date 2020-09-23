Skip to Main Content
New COVID-19 case reported in Thunder Bay
Thunder Bay·New

New COVID-19 case reported in Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in its service area.
CBC News ·
A new case of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area has been confirmed by the health unit. (Evan Tsuyoshi Mitsui/CBC)

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in its service area.

The affected individual is self-isolating, the health unit said.

No other information, including age and gender, was immediately provided.

The exposure category is under investigation.

There are currently two confirmed active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area, the health unit said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now