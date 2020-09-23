New COVID-19 case reported in Thunder Bay
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in its service area.
The affected individual is self-isolating, the health unit said.
No other information, including age and gender, was immediately provided.
The exposure category is under investigation.
There are currently two confirmed active COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay area, the health unit said.