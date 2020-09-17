New COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay region

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in its service area.

The case, which was announced Thursday, is a woman in her 20s, who's self-isolating.

How she got exposed to the virus is unknown, the health unit said.

It's currently the only active confirmed COVID-19 case in the area.

There have been a total of 104 cases of the virus in the health unit's catchment area.