New COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay region

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in its service area.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area. (Evan Tsuyoshi Mitsui/CBC)

The case, which was announced Thursday, is a woman in her 20s, who's self-isolating.

How she got exposed to the virus is unknown, the health unit said.

It's currently the only active confirmed COVID-19 case in the area. 

There have been a total of 104 cases of the virus in the health unit's catchment area.

