New COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay area

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Thunder Bay area, the health unit said Tuesday.

The case is a woman in her 50s, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit said.

She's self-isolating, and the health unit has not yet determined how she was exposed to the virus.

No further details have been provided.

The new case brings the number of confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in the health unit's service area to two.