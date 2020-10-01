New COVID-19 case confirmed in Sioux Lookout area

Another new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Sioux Lookout area, the Northwestern Health Unit said Thursday.

The latest confirmation came Thursday afternoon. No further details about the case were provided.

It's the third new case confirmed by the health unit on Thursday.

Two other cases in Sandy Lake First Nation were confirmed earlier Thursday.

The new case brings the total number of confirmed, active COVID-19 cases in the health unit's service area to seven.