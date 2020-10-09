New COVID-19 case reported in Thunder Bay District
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced its 108th total case on Friday morning.
There is only one known active case of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay District
One new positive COVID-19 test has been confirmed in the Thunder Bay District.
The health unit lists the individual as living in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area. The individual is in self-isolation, and public health officials are still trying to determine how they contracted the virus.
