Northwestern Health Unit confirms 1 new COVID-19 case in Kenora, Ont., area

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) confirmed one new positive COVID-19 case in the Kenora, Ont., area Tuesday.

Officials with the public health agency, which oversees communities such as Dryden, Red Lake, Kenora, and Sioux Lookout, said they have started follow-up with the person involved and their contacts.

"Anyone who is identified as a contact for this case will be contacted directly," the NWHU stated in a written release, adding that community leadership has been notified of the case.

For reasons of privacy, NWHU said it does not release or comment on information about the location of COVID-19 test results.

Information about gender, age and method of transmission will be posted to the Ontario COVID data website when it is available.

"Our public communications will also recommend that everyone assume COVID-19 is in their community and practice preventive measures like physical distancing, wearing a mask when in enclosed public spaces and when physical distancing is not possible, good hand hygiene, and not touching their face," the NWHU stated.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or who has been in contact with someone with COVID-19 should get tested, said health unit officials.

Residents in the region can visit the NWHU website for instructions on how to schedule an appointment at their local assessment centre.

The new case in the Kenora area is the only positive case in the health unit's catchment area as of Tuesday afternoon.

To date, the NWHU has had 45 confirmed cases, 44 of which are resolved.