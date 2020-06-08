New COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay district, man is hospitalized

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported a new COVID-19 case in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area on Sunday.

The case involves a man in his 30's, who is currently hospitalized. The health unit listed the exposure category of the case as "pending".

The new case brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay District to 85. Four of those cases are active, with two individuals hospitalized due to the virus.

As of Sunday, the health unit has reported four new cases in the Thunder Bay District over the last week. The increase in comes after a 10-day period without any positive cases.