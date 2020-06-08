Skip to Main Content
New COVID-19 case confirmed in Thunder Bay district, man is hospitalized
Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reported a new COVID-19 case in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area on Sunday.

A resident of the Thunder Bay area has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

As of Sunday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit has reported four new cases in the district area over the last week. The increase in cases comes after the health unit went ten days without any positive cases. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The case involves a man in his 30's, who is currently hospitalized. The health unit listed the exposure category of the case as "pending".

The new case brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Thunder Bay District to 85. Four of those cases are active, with two individuals hospitalized due to the virus.

As of Sunday, the health unit has reported four new cases in the Thunder Bay District over the last week. The increase in comes after a 10-day period without any positive cases.

