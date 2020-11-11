Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported across northwestern Ontario on Wednesday.

The Northwestern Health Unit announced three new cases have been confirmed in its Kenora area, while the Thunder Bay District Health Unit added one new positive test to its total.

The Northwestern Health Unit said it has started following up with the individual and their contacts, but did not provide any further information about whether the cases are linked, the locations or how the individuals are believed to have been infected.

There have been 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Northwestern Health Unit catchment area, with 26 of those in the Kenora region. Of the eight known active cases, four are in the Kenora area and four are in the Sioux Lookout region.

In the Thunder Bay District, it was the sixth straight day with at least one new case.

The health unit said the individual lives in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, is a close contact of an existing case and is self-isolating.

The case brings the total reported in the Thunder Bay District since the start of the pandemic to 141, with 24 currently active cases.