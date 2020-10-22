New positive COVID-19 test reported in Thunder Bay District
One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.
Latest positive test is only known active case in Thunder Bay District
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit publicly announced the positive test on Thursday afternoon.
The health unit said the individual was exposed to the virus through travel and is self-isolating.
The case brings the total reported in the Thunder Bay District to 110. It is the only known active case in the district.