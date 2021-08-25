1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday
There are currently 7 active cases in Thunder Bay District Health Unit service area
One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case is located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and its transmission category remains under investigation.
There are currently seven confirmed, active cases of COVID-19 in the TBDHU region.