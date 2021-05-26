1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Thunder Bay district on Wednesday

One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Thunder Bay district on Wednesday.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) said the case is located in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, and its transmission category has yet to be determined.

Eight cases were also listed as resolved; as of Wednesday morning, there were 17 confirmed, active cases of the virus in the TBDHU region.

Elsewhere in the region, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) reported six new COVID-19 cases in its service area on Wednesday.

Five of the cases are in the Kenora area, and one is in the Sioux Lookout area.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 23 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the NWHU region.