New coin box for Mission Marsh Conservation Area in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A coin box stolen from the Mission Island Marsh Conservation Area in Thunder Bay has been replaced thanks to the generosity of a business in the northwestern Ontario city.

Alloy Technical Welding built the new box and donated it to the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA).

The new coin box is painted fire engine red and has been placed where the previous box was located, at the top of the boardwalk.

The box is made of steel, which is nearly three cm. thick, and is valued at about $1300.

The coin box is in place for people to pay the $2 LRCA parking fee.

Boxes at both Mission Island and Silver Harbour conservation areas have been targeted by thieves, and finally stolen.

The parking revenue collected in the boxes helps pay for the upkeep and maintenance of the conservation area.