Thunder Bay man faces abduction charge over incident involving 9-year-old girl last month

A 70-year-old Thunder Bay man is now facing an abduction charge over an incident that saw him giving a ride to a 9-year-old girl on his ebike last month.

Police said an officer saw Michael Danial Bewcyk, who police said also goes by Daniel, speaking to two young girls in the area of May and Isabel streets at about 4:30 p.m. on August 28.

The man was then seen driving away with one of the girls on the ebike. She wasn't wearing a helmet, and the officer stopped and identified them.

It was revealed that Bewcyk had been prohibited from communicating with, or being in the company of, anyone under age 16.

He was arrested and taken to the Balmoral Street police station.

Bewcyk was initially charged with a breach of probation, but on Tuesday, police said he's also been charged with abduction of a person under 14 years old.

Bewcyk appeared in court on Tuesday, and was remanded into custody.

OPP and court documents show Bewcyk was charged by the provincial force with accessing child pornography in 2010.

He was one of 35 people charged as a result of a province-wide OPP investigation into child pornography.