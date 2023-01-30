$7.9M investment will allow Northwestern Ontario First Nation to improve its infrastructure

The Canadian Infrastructure Bank is lending $7.9 million to Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (formerly known as Pic Mobert First Nation) so the community can improve critical infrastructure.

Part of the loan will be used for road and waterline improvements, with the remainder going toward commercial and residential development.

The community is located between Marathon and White River, and plans to create commercial space along Highway 17. With over 1,000 members, 32 per cent of whom live in the community, Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg hopes the improvements will create job opportunities.

"We have a rapidly-growing First Nation … and we would like to attract some people back home," said Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg Chief Louis Kwissa.

"We have 10 houses being built right now, with construction of water main and roadwork are on their way. Right now, we are primarily looking at developing 55 new homes in the next several years."

He is focused on creating better living conditions to give his members the chance to flourish. He understands the importance of mental health and believes this will be beneficial beyond just new infrastructure, he said.

The Canadian Infrastructure Bank aims to invest in Indigenous communities across Canada. With only five investments so far, Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg is the first of its kind in Ontario.

"It's incredibly important for the CIB to make these investments because of how large the Indigenous infrastructure gap is, at least $30 billion across Canada," said Stephen Scott, the director of Indigenous infrastructure.

The loan to Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg is just the start of investments as they continue to look for communities who are wanting to expand or improve their current infrastructure. They work hand in hand with communities who may need more guidance throughout the process, Scott said.