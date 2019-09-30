New "net zero" housing planned for five Matawa communities

It's a project designed to provide at least three separate positive outcomes for remote First Nations.

Build new skills and jobs, create new housing, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Kiikenomaga Kikenjigewen Employment & Training Services (KKETS) and Matawa announced Wednesday the start of a new project, named Discovery House.

The project will see 64 Matawa members receive training in their home communities, along with demonstrations at CFB Borden and Orlando, Florida, to build up to 600 new "net zero" homes.

The buildings will be constructed in Eabeamatoong, Marten Falls, Webequie, Nibinamik and Neskantaga First Nations.

"They will contain solar panels on the roof, and greenhouses on the third floor. So, during the summer months, that will collect solar energy, and that will be stored in batteries, and that will pay for all the electrical needs," said David Neegan, the executive director of KKETS.

Neegan said the homes would also have geothermal heating, which would help reduce the building's carbon footprint. It would also feature its own water purification system.

Training has already started for the 64 applicants, Neegan said, which will take three years to complete. Then, the construction phase will begin.

"Each row would contain 32 units, and then in between these units would be a space where you'd be able to store the solar power, lithium batteries, stuff like that."

Construction for the 64 units slated for Eabamatoong First Nation will cost around $50 million, while the training program itself will cost about $15 million.

Most communities involved in the project are slated to have a 32-unit building constructed, Neegan said. However, if demand is higher, that could change.

Neegan said Discovery House is possible because of Patrick Casey, who is the group's executive director.

It was Casey's mother who had the vision to create the concept of better housing in Ontario's remote First Nations. It was her final wish to see sustainable housing built, Neegan said, noting it has taken a decade to get Discovery House started.