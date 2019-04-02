Group plans revitalization of Neste Boat Launch in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A group of Thunder Bay residents is hoping to breathe new life into a busy south-side boat launch.

The Neste Boat Launch - located at the end of Mountdale Avenue, on the Kaministiquia River - was built in 1996.

And while Dennis Gilhooly, a member of the Friends of Neste Boat Launch, said the area hasn't been neglected, there is a need for some improvements.

"The city has done some grading and minor repairs to the facility," he said.

However, Gilhooly said there are drainage problems at the site, which results in rainwater running down Mountdale Avenue and onto the boat launch and dock, which is causing deterioration.

And while fixing the drainage issue is a priority, there are other steps that the group would like to see taken, as well.

"We're going to have to take baby steps," he said. "We'd like to address the water issue first, before we lose the entire boat launch in the next couple of years, it's deteriorating rapidly."

"We have parking issues, we have lighting issues, we have signage issues."

The process is still in its early stages, Gilhooly said, and nothing has been decided yet.

"What we're trying to do at the moment is create general public interest before we start going towards the bigger stakeholders in this," he said. "I posted a sign down at the boat launch ... and it just outlines some of the history of the site, from 1996, when it was first developed."

"We have parks all over town here on the harbourfront," Gilhooly said. "Current River has a beautiful little park there, created by the Lakehead Steelhead Association."

"We'd like to head in that direction."

Suggestions from the public are also being accepted, Gilhooly said, and can be emailed to southside.boatlaunch@gmail.com.

"It's a starting-off point for improved waterfront access that can be developed on the south side of the city," he said. "Its key location on the Kam River provides tremendous potential."