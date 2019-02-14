Skip to Main Content
Neskantaga Water Treatment Plant tour
Photos

Neskantaga Water Treatment Plant tour

On Wednesday, Neskantaga First Nation chief Wayne Moonias took a tour of the new water treatment plant to see the progress made on the project which has been going on for a few years.
      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|

      Popular Now

      1. Find more popular stories

      Discover more from CBC

      More Stories from us