It's been almost 25 years since residents in Neskantaga First Nation have had access to safe, clean drinking water straight from their taps and it might be a while longer before the country's longest unbroken boil water advisory is lifted.

Chief Wayne Moonias said on Wednesday that the community has decided to cease all operations on the new water treatment plant and have ordered workers and officials from Kingdom Construction Limited (KCL) to "leave the community immediately."

"We basically terminated the contract with Kingdom and that's basically all I can say at this time," Moonias told CBC News on Wednesday. "It's relating to our water treatment project that's been ongoing for the last few years or so."

In December 2015, Ottawa said that the community would get a new treatment plant by May 2018, however after several construction delays and equipment failures, the new date of completion was set to March 2019. But a tour of the community's new water treatment facility showed that the project is far from its promised completion date next month.

"We were supposed to complete this back in the spring of 2018 and it is already winter 2019," Moonias said, while refraining from blaming Kingdom Construction Limited for the delay.

"The main issue right now is we want safe, clean drinking water in the community."

This is the community's filtered water station. The operations and maintenance technician with Matawa Technical Services said the reverse osmosis unit, located inside this wooden shack, often has problems as it is temperature sensitive and not meant to be operating out in the cold. (Christina Jung / CBC)

While terminating the contract with KCL, Chief Moonias also asked the Indigenous Services Canada to decommission the temporary water filter system and supply the community with unlimited bottles of water.

Community 'getting tired' of temporary water system

The only safe clean water that residents in Neskantaga have access to, is from the temporary Reverse Osmosis (RO) Unit that's located in a small wooden shack by the motel near Attawapiskat Lake.

Chief Moonias said they have been using the temporary filter system for about 10 years now and the "community are getting tired of using the RO Unit."

This is what the tap water looks like in Neskantaga First Nation. (Christina Jung /CBC)

The unit also hasn't been the most reliable solution for the community.

"What we found with the RO Unit is that its very difficult to treat the water in Neskantaga," Aaron Wesley, the community's operations and maintenance technician from Matawa Technical Services, told a group of media on Wednesday while touring the community.

He said "in the remote north a lot of the lakes have a high color," which meant that the community had to spend "a lot of money and resources" to try and "fix the membrane system."

"So we went through trial and error trying to get it right ... so we pretty much developed our own type of system to upgrade the unit," Wesley said, adding that problems still exist with the unit because it was "not meant to be operated out in the cold."

'Frequent' visits from patients with rashes

The boil water advisory in Neskantaga First Nation was first imposed in 1995 and residents in the fly-in Ojibway community are still forced to boil their water before using it.

"When I started out, I did see patients being brought in for skin conditions like rashes, scabies and all that from the water," Nishnawbe Aski Nation health director, Sharon Sakanee explained.

"That happened frequently."

She said she herself also has rashes from showering with the community's unfiltered water.

"Just recently it started again, having all sorts of sores on my body," Sakanee said, "and it's very uncomfortable because you are just itching and itching and itching even throughout the night."

Every classroom at the elementary school in Neskantaga First Nation had this public notice warning posted on their wall to remind children not to drink water straight from the tap. (Christina Jung / CBC)

She, and many others in the community, also expressed how not having access to clean water for over two decades has had negative effects on their mental health.

"Even when I travel, I don't drink from the tap," she explained. "I know for a few times when I checked into hotels, I've asked is the water safe and they would look at me like, of course it is."

Sakanee said for her 25-year-old daughter, whose never had access to safe drinking water in her community, being able to turn on the tap and drink from it one day will be "something new" for her.

Neskantaga First Nation is approximately 433 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont.