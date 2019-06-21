Neskantaga First Nation is showing how tight-knit of a community it is on National Indigenous People's Day.

The small remote community, about 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., will use the day to celebrate their culture together.

The vast majority of the community attended the Friday celebrations, which featured people of all ages. The lunchtime barbecue was sponsored by North Star Air, a charter airline that operates in Ontario's far north.

In remote communities, airlines are a lifeline, bringing in every supply needed for over half the year.

"It's all about the food," a number of community members said jokingly, as the lineup for burgers and sausages kept cooks busy for a few hours.

The community centre in Neskantaga was one of the central locations for Friday's celebrations for National Indigenous Peoples Day. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

While food is important, games for kids, a bouncy castle — a rarity for children here — and a number of fishing contests brought families and the community together.

"Are you going to try the sturgeon?" asked Tina Monica, before the fish was served at the point, a community gathering spot.

The point, along with the community centre, were busy places on Friday, with other events, like a bean-eating contest, children's races and a contest for catching the largest pickerel from shore, drawing a lot of attention.

A community dance, bingo games and a fishing derby are also scheduled to wrap up the Friday event.