Neskantaga First Nation evacuees can return home, officials say

Evacuees from Neskantaga First Nation can start returning home Monday after recent water testing showed chlorine and microbiological levels returned to where they were before a pump in the local water system malfunctioned, triggering a state of emergency.

Residents were in Thunder Bay for more than a week, after the pump went down on Sept. 14. Chief Chris Moonias called for the evacuation himself, concerned about symptoms he said were showing up in community members, including skin rashes, stomach problems and headaches.

Water sampled were collected on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 from various locations in the water system, a statement from the First Nation said, and found that chlorine levels returned to a level "in accordance with the current legislation."

Testing also found that "all required conditions have been met to guarantee that the drinking water supply is of

an acceptable microbiological quality."

After the pump broke down, the community's water supply was placed under a "do not consume" order; that will be lifted and returned to a boil water advisory.

Neskantaga continues to have Canada's longest uninterrupted boil water advisory. The community has had to boil their water for 25 years.

Work continues on a new water treatment plant designed to lift that advisory. Community and federal officials say it should be up and running in October.

""We are happy to be finally going home after a long week away," Moonias was quoted as saying in the community's statement.. "I would like to thank our people for the strength they've shown, and the individuals and organizations that have helped and supported us along the way."

Our hope is that the Canadian government follows the lead of the people and supports our community in overcoming this difficulty as well as the continued battle we experience with the 25-year boil water advisory."

The first flight home for evacuees was scheduled to leave Thunder Bay Monday at 11 a.m.