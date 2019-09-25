Neil Howard Neshinapaise, charged with killing Amelia Corrie Sainnawap makes 1st court appearance

A second-degree murder charge has officially been entered against a 43-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man in the death of Corrie Sainnawap on the city's south side in 2018.

Thunder Bay police announced on Tuesday that a man had been arrested and charged with Sainnawap's murder but did not release his identity at the time because the charge still had to be sworn to in court.

Neil Howard Neshinapaise, 43, appeared in court Wednesday morning. Police said he remains in custody and is next scheduled to be in court on Oct. 8.

Sainnawap, 31, who was called Corrie by her family, also went by the name Amelia, according to Thunder Bay police.

Police say they had been investigating Sainnawap's death since she was found in an empty lot on Cumming Street on Aug. 22, 2018 by a passerby who called 911.

Sainnawap was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said her injuries were consistent with an assault.