A gift of love: needle-felted Miss November joins CBC Thunder Bay

Crafting the new Miss November was a labour of love for Thunder Bay's Amy Vervoort.

Vervoort presented her creation — a miniature, felted deer with a pipecleaner frame, wearing a blue scarf emblazoned with the CBC logo — to Lisa Laco on Monday's edition of CBC Superior Morning.

And the new Miss November is doing some knitting of her own, using a pair of toothpick needles.

"She's got a little crocheted basket beside her, and in her basket, she's got a little colour-work blanket, or pillow-topper, some little knitted cover that she's working on that has the white-and-red CBC logo," said Vervoort, owner of Thunder Bay wool shop Olives and Bananas.

Miss November was created using a needle felting technique, which Vervoort described as being "completely freestyle."

"There aren't really rights or wrongs of how to do it," she said. "It's a process of taking raw, unspun roving, just wool of any kind, and piercing it with a little barbed needle. And the barbed needle catches all the little microfibres in the wool, and binds them together."

"It's no different than sculpting with clay or something like that. You can create 3D characters, and poke at them in different shapes, and they'll hold that shape."

Vervoort said she discovered needle felting during a very traumatic time.

"I lost my memories of how to do all kinds of things," she said. "I used to be very much into photography, and I forgot how to use my camera, and I loved to cook, and I couldn't read recipes anymore."

"I was avidly crocheting, and attempting to knit — I'm not the best knitter, but I do knit — and I sort of lost my skills with those, too. But needle felting is such a freestyle art, that you don't need rules, and you don't really need a pattern. You can just create."