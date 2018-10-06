Video
Meet your Neebing ward candidates
As Thunder Bay, Ont., residents prepare to head to the polls for the next municipal election, CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates seeking to be part of the next council.
CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates running in the upcoming municipal election
This week, we featured the candidates in the Neebing ward: Cody Fraser, Robin Rickards, Linda Rydholm and Roberta Sawchyn.
CBC Thunder Bay has also highlighted other wards.
