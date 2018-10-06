Meet your Neebing ward candidates

As Thunder Bay, Ont., residents prepare to head to the polls for the upcoming municipal election, CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates seeking to be part of the next council.

This week, we featured the candidates in the Neebing ward: Cody Fraser, Robin Rickards, Linda Rydholm and Roberta Sawchyn.

This video features campaign platforms from the Neebing ward candidates: Cody Fraser, Robin Rickards, Linda Rydholm and Roberta Sawchyn 4:08

CBC Thunder Bay has also highlighted other wards.

CBC Thunder Bay is also featuring at-large council candidates, in a five-part series.