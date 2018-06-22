Woman rescued from the Neebing River in Thunder Bay
Two Thunder Bay Police officers went into the Neebing River to rescue a woman who was completely submerged.
About 9 p.m., police got a call from a concerned citizen that the woman was in the river between Northern Avenue and Southern Avenue.
Police say at one point, she was completely submerged and floating down the river.
Officers arrived and rescued her. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.
