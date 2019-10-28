Postmortem on deceased male found in Neebing River scheduled for Friday

A postmortem examination of a 49-year-old man found deceased in the Neebing River earlier this week is scheduled to take place in Toronto on Friday.

Thunder Bay police, and paramedics were dispatched to the section of the river that runs behind the Arthur Street Marketplace on Tuesday afternoon, after a passerby called 911 after spotting a body in the water.

First responders found the man was already deceased when they arrived.

The investigation is ongoing, and police continue to hold the scene.

No further details have been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.