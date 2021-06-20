Thunder Bay firefighters rescue semi-conscious individual from waterway

Officials with Thunder Bay's fire department say one person has been rescued after being found floating in a local waterway.

Emergency responders were called to the area of the Thunder Centre along the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday, where an individual was face-up in the water, according to a media release.

A firefighter, tethered to the shore, swam with a flotation device to the person, who officials say was not responding to verbal cues.

The individual was brought to shore and was semi-conscious when they were carried up, the department said.

Fire officials said the person was assessed by paramedics on scene and taken to hospital.