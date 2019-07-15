Police, coroner investigating death of man found in Thunder Bay's Neebing-McIntyre Floodway

Thunder Bay police say they, along with the coroner's office, are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway Sunday night.

Police said officers were called to the floodway near the 700 block of William Street around 6 p.m. Sunday. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said they were alerted about the man in the water near the CN Rail bridge around 5:10 p.m., and, using a boat, firefighters found the man submerged in the water.

Paramedics attended to the man on-scene, the fire department said in a written release. Police added that, despite life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

City officials have said over a dozen people have died in Thunder Bay's rivers and watercourses since 2011.

Police said they are assisting the coroner's office in its investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.