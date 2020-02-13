OPP investigate 'suspicious' death of family dog in Neebing

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate the suspicious death of a family dog in the Municipality of Neebing, just outside Thunder Bay.

Police explained in a written release Thursday that officers were advised on Jan. 19 that the dog had gone missing from a residence on Cottage Drive East in Neebing.

Then, on Feb. 3, officers were notified that the dog had been found deceased.

OPP have not provided any details about the dog's death; however, Provincial Constable Diana Cole confirmed to CBC News that the circumstances are "suspicious."

"We are continuing into the investigation," she said. "We're asking anyone with any information to contact the OPP, or if you wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers if you do have any information to provide to police."

The dog is described as a medium-sized, black-and-white Karelian Bear Dog.

Cole said the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has also been advised about the dog's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers online at p3tips.com/273.