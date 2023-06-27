Uncertainty over ice rates, Neebing arena causing concern for minor hockey organizations in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay minor hockey groups are hoping they'll have a chance to provide some input before council makes a final decision on the future of Neebing arena.

City council is considering the closure of Neebing as part of a wide array of measures intended to reduce spending. Closing Neebing arena would save the city about $180,000, a report to council states.

The matter was debated on Monday, when Coun. Michael Zussino noted that the city's ice time rental rates are low when compared to other municipalities.

According to the city's website, ice rental rates per hour are:

$167.43 for minor hockey

$211.75 for adults

$177.62 for non-prime time ice (before 4 p.m. on weekdays)

$187.51 for weekday summer ice

And $147.33 for weekend summer ice

"I went to other municipalities of similar population, some bigger, some smaller," Zussino said during Monday's meeting. "Guelph, during prime time hours, charges $265 straight up for everybody."

"Barrie charges $269 an hour straight up," he said.

Zussino also used Sault Ste. Marie as an example, where ice at the GFL Memorial Gardens is about $215 per hour for adults and $193 for youth; ice at the John Rhodes and Northern community centres is about $200 per hour for adults, and $184 for youth.

Zussino suggested increasing ice rental rates in Thunder Bay would offset the $180,000 the city would save by closing Neebing arena, something Kelly Robertson, general manager of community services, said would be the case.

"We did do a rough estimate of how much of a fee increase would be required," Robertson said. "It's based on an average minor hockey rate, I believe, and to achieve the $180,000 cost savings that were associated with the proposed facility closure, that would be roughly a 15 per cent increase to fees."

Westfort Hockey president Lex MacArthur, pictured at the rally before Monday's city council meeting, said the association is in a position to cover a possible increase in ice rental costs, but parents may see an increase in team fees. (Sarah Law/CBC)

"Generally speaking, the rates that are charged for ice rental in our city are lower than other municipalities across Ontario."

Lex MacArthur, president of Westfort Hockey (member teams play at Neebing Arena) said that organization could accommodate a price increase.

"I believe we will be in a position," he said. "We have some good fundraising ventures that have put us in a pretty solid financial position right now."

Parents, however, may see an increase in team fees if the ice rates go up.

"The parents will see their initial registration that they pay, which covers the cost of games, ice and the referees timekeepers," MacArthur said. "Then the team will ask for team fees, and that's where parents may see a little bit more of an increase on what they paid last year."

"Team fees cover practice ice and they cover tournaments, so that is potentially where the parents will see the increase in cost."

Jesse Traer, president of the Thunder Bay Women's Hockey Association, said the uncertainty about ice fees and the arena itself is making planning for the upcoming season difficult.

"It's really hard," he said. "We were hoping this year that we would have the ice contracts out early and ready to go, and it ... makes things a lot easier for planning," Traer said. "Not knowing what's going to happen with the rates, not knowing what's going to happen with Neebing arena, it's really hard to move forward and plan anything."

Traer said a 15 per cent increase to ice rental fees would add up quickly, and about 70 or 75 per cent of the association's costs are ice related.

It would be significant, the change in cost," he said.

Traer said he'd like to see creative solutions to budgetary challenges, instead of cutting recreation facilities and programs.

"It just seems like it's the easiest thing to do," he said. "But that's what attracts people to the city. That's what keeps people here."

Both MacArthur and Traer said they hope to meet with city administration and discuss the matter directly.

On Monday, council approved several cuts, but deferred some of the decisions — including whether or not to close Neebing arena — to allow for public consultations and explore possible alternatives.

A report is due back to council in August.