Northwestern Ontario NDP MPPs call on Ford to declare state of emergency over forest fires

Northwestern Ontario NDP Members of Provincial Parliament are calling on Premier Doug Ford to declare a state of emergency over the forest fires burning in the region.

In a letter to Ford, MPPs Sol Mamawka (Kiiwetinoong) and Judith Monteith-Farrell (Thunder Bay-Atikokan) also requested more resources to help fight the fires, more than 160 of which were burning in northwestern Ontario on Thursday.

"We are thankful — and local leaders are thankful — for the dedication and support provided by the firefighters who have travelled from other parts of the province, and Canada, and even farther away, such as Mexico," the letter states. "However, with the increasing severity of wildfires each year we need more local firefighting capacity here, and the firefighters we do have in the North need seamless re-certifications."

"This requires your political commitment to do this so the resources can be in place for when this happens again — which it will."

In an interview with CBC News, Monteith-Farrell said the provincial government needs to take the fires in the region "more seriously."

"We need more resources," she said. "We need more resources on the ground, in the air."

"We need assistance with the people that are being evacuated," Monteith-Farrell said. "And a state of emergency allows for resources to be flown a lot quicker. And it also brings attention to the fact that this is a crisis."

So far, five northwestern Ontario First Nations — Poplar Hill, Deer Lake, Pikangikum, North Spirit Lake, and Cat Lake — have been evacuated, or are in the process of being evacuated.

The Nishnawbe Aski Nation has also called on Ford to declare a state of emergency; the organization also urged Ford visit the region.

Monteith-Farrell said she and Mamawka have not received any response to the letter, which was sent to Ford on Thursday.

CBC News asked Ford's office on Wednesday if the province was considering the option of declaring a state of emergency for the province, or if a visit to northwestern Ontario was planned.

Spokesperson Christine Wood said in a statement that a visit was not currently planned.

"Premier Ford will continue to make sure the province is there to support Northern Ontario as they battle these devastating wildfires, and will provide any resources necessary to keep people safe," Wood said in the statement. "This is a very active situation, and our priority right now is ensuring the emergency crews and first responders can do their crucial work without distraction and focus on getting residents to safety."

"We thank the brave men and women who are fighting these fires right now. Ontario will continue to support the evacuations of communities affected, and will be there to help people get back on their feet when it is safe to do so."

CBC News contacted Ford's office about a potential visit again on Thursday, after the NDP letter was sent, but has yet to receive a response.