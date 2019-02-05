'This government will buckle': NDP encourages students to stand up against Ontario education cuts

Ontario's NDP is encouraging college and university students to make their voices heard after the provincial government announced it would cut grants aimed at helping low-income students access post-secondary education.

"This government will buckle under pressure," said Chris Glover, the Ontario NDP's colleges and universities critic, before he gave a presentation on the education cuts at Lakehead University on Monday.

"If students mobilize, if they go to their MPP's office and they say this can't stand, you've got to reverse this decision, this government will change," he said.

Glover is giving the presentations at a number of Ontario post-secondary institutions over the coming weeks. The presentation included a look at the impact the cuts will have, as well as what students can do to convince the government to reverse the cuts.

"There's research that I've done that shows 46 per cent of university students in Ontario score above the cutoff for anxiety and depression, and a lot of that is related to the financial pressures they're under," Glover said.

The NDP's plan is to convert student loans to grants, and remove interest from existing student loans, he said.

Data obtained by CBC News shows that nearly 2,000 out of Lakehead University's 6,000 domestic students were getting free tuition through the grants. At Confederation College, about 1,300, or 44 per cent, of students were receiving one of the grants.

Vignesh Viswanathan is the president of the student union at Confederation College in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Student Union of Confederation College Inc.)

Vignesh Viswanathan, president of the Student Union of Confederation College, said the numbers show how important the grants are.

"It made education more accessible for them," he said. "It does affect a lot with regards to the students who have had plans from before."

He said the uncertainty puts some students at a "crossroads," where they're unsure if they can continue on with their education.

Lakehead University Student Union (LUSU) vice-president of finance and operations Farhan Yousaf said the cuts are "setting the whole region back."

He said the effect of the cuts will be felt in the coming years, and not only because student debt will rise. Yousaf said enrolment numbers will drop, which will affect the region's available workforce.

But he praised students who are opposing the cuts.

"It's great to see so many students coming out and standing up for each other," he said. "This is not ending anytime soon. Students are going to continue fighting this."

He said LUSU will be holding more information sessions about the issue in the coming weeks.