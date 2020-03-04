NDP plan to improve long-term care includes public home care in northwestern Ontario

The leader of Ontario's New Democrats says equitable access to home care for people living in the northwest is part of her party's plan to overhaul the province's long-term care system.

With an eye on the next provincial election, the NDP released a plan that includes ending private, for-profit long-term care and home care in Ontario and expanding the public system.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath said, if elected premier in 2022, home care for seniors would become a public service.

"We're going to guarantee a basket of services that will be the same in Thunder Bay, Ottawa, Windsor and Toronto," Horwath said during a Tuesday morning online news conference, ahead of a day scheduled with virtual meetings with Thunder Bay health care providers and frontline workers.

"Never again will we deny a woman in Thunder Bay the kind of home care services she could get if she were in Oshawa."

The party's plan considers having seniors remaining in their own homes longer before needing to go into a long-term care facility as one approach to tackling the growing provincial wait list for beds. It also includes long-term care settings with fewer than 10 units, which Horwath said would be a shift away from larger institutional buildings.

Horwath said people living in towns like Terrace Bay and Red Rock should also be able to have home care, or a smaller type of long-term care facility, in their community.

"Many communities are reliant upon services that come from other places," Horwath said.

When asked directly, Horwath said northern Ontario would be prioritized in the party's plan to add 50,000 long-term care beds across the province.

A Financial Accountability Office of Ontario report released last year found the northwest had the third-longest median wait for a long-term care bed in the province.

"I've watched as northwestern families have struggled to get access to the same level of care on every metric," Horwath said, adding that applies to not only long-term care and home care, but other services like hospital wait times, mental health supports and affordable housing.

"There's just no doubt northwestern Ontario has been ignored."

The Progressive Conservative government in 2018 reaffirmed a Liberal commitment for 76-bed expansion to the long-term care facility operated by the Meno Ya Win Health Centre in Sioux Lookout. That facility has not yet been expanded.

The NDP plan also includes substantial wage increases for personal support workers, which Horwath said would make the positions more attractive.