The community of Sioux Lookout is celebrating the grand opening of its new airport as well as a funding announcement from FedNor.

Kenora MP Bob Nault made the announcement that approximately $287,000 will be invested into the community's airport to help "attract businesses and enhance the quality of life of its residents and those of neighbouring communities that rely on the Sioux Lookout Regional Airport."

"The newly renovated airport and the recent upgrades represent a new growth avenue for Sioux Lookout which will certainly help attract more visitors and businesses to the region," Nault stated in a written release.

The $287,000 in funding from FedNor will help the municipality expand the airport's commercial and essential services area to provide commercial spaces for potential business tenants.

"Our passenger movements have gone from ... the 30,000 to over 120,000 per year," Sioux Lookout mayor Doug Lawrance told CBC News in an interview. "The air terminal building was once expanded in the 1990's and since then the number of passengers continue to increase."

He said as the "hub of the north," upgrades to the Sioux Lookout airport means they can continue to serve the people that travel to and through the area.

Once completed, the Sioux Lookout Regional Airport will feature a quiet lounge, triage area for elders and medical passengers of the Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority, two car rental service spaces, three concession areas, a restaurant and a marketing wall to advertise local businesses and promote the community.

"I hope to see that the people that are travelling through are happy and satisfied and realize that they are welcomed in our community," Lawrance said.