National youth week working in partnership with Thunder Bay Indigenous youth initiative

National youth week and youth arts week have returned to Thunder Bay, Ont., and this year the city has launched the events in partnership with a new initiative aimed at offering safe spaces for young Indigenous people.

The Wake the Giant initiative asks Thunder Bay businesses to display signs that signal they're inclusive places for Indigenous youth to visit, and as a way to help young people feel more welcome in the community.

The launch of youth week, held at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School on Monday, aimed to bolster the initiative's role, and to recognize youth as having a "powerful and unique" impact on the city.

"We reached out to all of the student councils at the schools across the city and we selected Dennis Franklin Cromarty because the youth wrote to us about their [involvement] in the Wake the Giant movement," said Ahnika Bruetsch, the city's youth and inclusion program manager.

"We thought that was a fantastic project [...] and really wanted to highlight that."

Bruetsch said she hopes the city's partnership with the initiative will encourage more Indigenous youth to partake in the events during youth week, which include T-shirt painting, bowling and dance classes, among other activities.

Many Indigenous youth in Thunder Bay have had travel to thousands of kilometres away from their homes and families, in Ontario's remote northern communities to attend high school.

Bruetsch said the focus on Indigenous youth is a way "to highlight all of the good people and good things happening in Thunder Bay, rather than to focus on some of the challenges that happen in the city."

She said the city is striving to make its programs "as inclusive as possible," and hopes to assure Indigenous youth that city staff are "caring, trusting individuals that understand their reality and are there to support them."

A list of events to be held this week can be viewed on the Youth Week website.

The event wraps up on Friday.