CBC celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day with a virtual powwow
Thunder Bay·Audio

On Friday, June 19, Todd Genno hosted CBC's first-ever virtual powwow. The show broadcasted music, stories and traditions from Indigenous communities across Ontario.

'Maamawi,' or 'Together' was a special day of radio programming in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day

CBC News
Indigenous dancers from the Wikwemikong Cultural Festival held every summer on Manitoulin Island. The powwow has been running for 54 years. This year many powwow events were cancelled due to COVID-19. (Yvon Theriault/CBC)

On Friday, June 19, Todd Genno hosted and set the scene for CBC's first-ever virtual powwow during a province-wide special radio program. 

The show, called Maamawi - an Ojibway word that means "together," is a celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day, and includes stories from Indigenous communities across Ontario.

"We are marking National Indigenous Peoples Day, and normally that would mean big celebrations and community gatherings. Of course we can't do that this year, but we've got the next best thing," said Genno while introducing the show.

To listen to the show in its entirety, click the links below:

Virtual Powwow in honour of National Indigenous People's Day: Hour 1

Virtual Powwow in honour of National Indigenous People's Day: Hour 2

