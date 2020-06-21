CBC celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day with a virtual powwow

On Friday, June 19, Todd Genno hosted and set the scene for CBC's first-ever virtual powwow during a province-wide special radio program.

The show, called Maamawi - an Ojibway word that means "together," is a celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day, and includes stories from Indigenous communities across Ontario.

"We are marking National Indigenous Peoples Day, and normally that would mean big celebrations and community gatherings. Of course we can't do that this year, but we've got the next best thing," said Genno while introducing the show.

To listen to the show in its entirety, click the links below:

Virtual Powwow in honour of National Indigenous People's Day: Hour 1

Virtual Powwow in honour of National Indigenous People's Day: Hour 2