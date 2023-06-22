National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated through music and dance at annual powwow

As National Indigenous Peoples Day was celebrated across the country Wednesday, Fort William First Nation held their own celebration to honour their people and culture.

Hundreds gathered from around the region on Anemki Wajiw (Mount McKay) for the annual Fort William First Nation powwow. The drumming heartbeat vibrated throughout the mountain as people young and old danced and sang in their traditional Indigenous regalia.

For Sam Bird, a member of Peguis First Nation, this was her first time dancing in a powwow. She said it was "a really long, slow process" to get to dance at Wednesday's ceremony.

As a child, Bird said she felt shy about dancing in powwows. When she moved to Thunder Bay five years ago, she met with a knowledge keeper who prayed with her, gave her her colours and told her she needed to start dancing.

With her newly completed burgundy red regalia to match her assigned colour, she said she feels more like she belongs when dancing.

"It feels really good to get to be out there to dance, to wear my outfit and just to be around the drum," said Bird.

Bird said that anyone wanting to start dancing should.

"Everyone's coming from a different place… No matter where you're coming from, there's room for you and you should go for it."

As for Bird, she said she plans to go dance at more powwows throughout the summer.

"Maybe I'll dance every weekend!"

Sam Bird dances in the Fort William First Nation powwow. This was the first time Bird has ever danced in a powwow. (Lucas Sinoway)

Powwows a 'spiritual' event

The master of ceremonies for the powwow, Ron Kanutski, has moderated many powwows since the 1990s but originally worked as a facilitator in the mental health and addictions field.

"I was always a facilitator and a presenter, and worked with groups," said Kanutski. "I just kept progressing because of my connection with culture and tradition."

Over his 30-year career, Kanutski said powwows have changed quite a bit since he first started hosting. One thing he noted is technology's enhancement and role in powwows.

"I think the technology has improved as far as the quality of our sound systems," said Kanutski. "It turns into a concert sometimes. The drums can be so mic'd and amped that it just rocks out there."

Kanutski said his favourite part of being the master of ceremonies at powwows is watching the dancers and listening to the healing sound of the drum.

"[The drum is] where I got my healing from back in the early 90s, and I've never stepped away from it."

In his spare time, Kanutski is a stand-up comedian. He said it takes him hours to unwind after a stand-up show but no time after hosting powwows.

"Here, it's more spiritual for me, so I'm a little bit more grounded."

Master of ceremonies Ron Kanutski started hosting events in the 1990s. Over the years, he says he's seen a large increase in the number of people who attend powwows. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

'There's power in naming', says Solomon

This year's National Indigenous Peoples Day powwow was momentous for Chief Michele Solomon of the Fort William First Nation, as she was recently elected to the position at the end of May. Solomon said being on Anemki Wajiw for her first powwow as Chief has been an honour.

"For me to be able to welcome people to Fort William First Nation territory, this sacred mountain, has been really a wonderful opportunity, and such a humbling and honouring experience," said Solomon.

As someone who grew up in the community, Solomon said what makes Fort William First Nation special is Anemki Wajiw.

"I think that this sacred mountain is certainly special to Fort William First Nation in that it has been a place of ceremony and a place of gathering since long before the signing of the treaty," said Solomon.

"I think we really are the hub of the north, and I think that that is also significant of who we are and where we are situated."

Solomon has publicly spoken about wanting to change the mountain's name from Mount McKay to Anemki Wajiw, the mountain's Indigenous name.

During colonisation of the land, the Indigenous names for places were replaced with English ones. Research has shown that erasing place names can dissolve Indigenous people's connection to their land.

In recent years, communities have worked to reclaim the Indigenous names of their land. In 2018, Ramsey Lake in Sudbury, Ont. constructed a billboard displaying the Anishnaabemowin word for the lake.

Solomon said the process to reclaim Anemki Wajiw's name is "in its infancy" but of high priority for her.

"I think there's power in naming," said Solomon. "So to have a name that represents Fort William First Nation or to represent the people of this land, the people of Anemki Wajiw, is very important to identity.

"Because who is Fort William and who is McKay? Those are not our people. So having names that represent our people, the people who've lived here all these years, is very important."

In addition, Solomon said she wants to create a program to provide regalia for all children from Fort William First Nation. Solomon called the initiative "Every Fort William First Nation child matters."

"We know that for many reasons that's something that has not been accessible to all children of Fort William First Nation," said Solomon. "It was something that was not accessible to me as a young child. So if that is one little step in giving pride of identity to the young people of the community, then let's make sure that every child in this community, regardless of who they are, has regalia and they can come and feel that pride of coming into the circle of this powwow."