Celebrate Mino Bimaadiziwin — The Good Life — with us for National Indigenous Peoples Day

CBC Thunder Bay is taking the day Wednesday to focus on stories that reflect and celebrate Mino Bimaadiziwin — The Good Life in all its forms for Indigenous people across northwestern Ontario.

We'll have a full day of coverage across all our platforms, beginning with a special edition of Superior Morning with Mary-Jean Cormier, Sara Kae and Jasmine Kabatay from 6-8 a.m. ET, and continuing in the afternoon with a special edition of Up North with Jonathan Pinto live from the powwow at Anemki Wajiw in Fort William First Nation from 4-6 p.m. ET / 3-5 p.m. CT.

We'll bring you to Pikangikum First Nation, where 41 students are celebrating their high school graduation this week and hear about their plans for the future.

Helen Pelletier, from Fort William First Nation, will give us a sneak peek of her new exhibit at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery and how she creates beautiful birch bark creations.

We'll hear from community members on who inspired them to come into the powwow circle and the powerful stories that brought them there.

We'll also revisit one of our favourite stories from last year, and visit with the Gustafson family from Whitesand First Nation who are working together to live their version of "the good life"

You can also stream the first six episodes of Waa Nish Kaan, a collaboration between students at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School and CBC, about the origins of the Wake the Giant Music Festival.

CBC's Up North will be broadcasting live from the powwow on Anemki Wajiw from 4-6 p.m. ET / 3-5 p.m. CT. (Logan Turner/CBC)

In the afternoon, we'll introduce you to people celebrating Indigenous ways of being, knowing and doing. You'll hear sounds from the powwow and meaningful conversations with people celebrating their culture. And if you're at the powwow, stop by and say hi!

We'll speak with spiritual adviser and Elder Sheila DeCorte about her journey from attending her first powwow in 2000 to her role as spiritual adviser in 2023. New Fort William Chief Michelle Solomon will also be on the program, and powwow MC Ron Kanutski, a lively and well-known performer, will chat with Jonathan about his experience, and the nuances of tradition and entertainment at the powwow.

And of course, we'll celebrate food and music from Indigenous artists across northern Ontario.

If you miss the stories live, you'll be able to find coverage right across CBC's platforms, including CBC.ca, the CBC News App, CBC Listen and on CBC Radio One 88.3 FM in Thunder Bay as we celebrate National Indigenous People's Day together.