NAPS seize crack cocaine and charge four individuals in North Spirit Lake

Police in North Spirit Lake, Ont., seized over $9000 worth of drugs and have charged four people following an investigation into drug trafficking in the First Nation community of North Spirit Lake last week.

According to Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS), a search warrant was executed by members of the North Spirit Lake detachment on February 15, 2020 in the First Nation Community, 550 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

Pre-packaged crack cocaine and $3,050 in Canadian dollars was seized during the warrant, police said in a media release on Tuesday.

Street value of drugs over $9K

According to police the total northern street value of the seized drugs was approximately $9,650.

A 19-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman, and a 54-year-old man from North Spirit Lake were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

A 24 year-old female from Peguis, Manitoba was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

All four individuals were subsequently released on conditions and will next appear in court on August 31, 2020 in North Spirit Lake.