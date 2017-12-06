'We've moved very little' says NAPS detective on sexual and domestic violence in remote communities

The fallout from sexual and domestic violence is a stark reality for many women and children in the northern Ontario communities.

Alana Morrison, detective constable with Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS), is the sexual assault coordinator in the northwest and central region and has been serving with the force for the last 20 years. She said she's frustrated with the lack of progress made when it comes to finding solutions to ending violence against women and providing adequate support.

"All we do is bring light on these issues...in all the years I've been policing, we've moved very little," Morrison said in an interview with CBC.

Victims in the north reluctant to get help

Morrison added that getting help from police, or any services, continues to be a barrier for women who are victims of violence in remote communities.

"Victims in the north are sometimes very reluctant," she said. "Due to so many reasons... being in a small community of say 300, if there's an NAPS vehicle outside your home you know, everyone knows."

Morrison said she's dealt with circumstances where there's been pressure on police from the community, and even chief and council, to not lay charges in an assault cases.

"Just for a victim to take a statement, is very important. So if an officer can get that part down of the investigation, that's half the battle," she said.

Apart from police response, services for women dealing with domestic and sexual violence can be scarce in many northern communities, making it more difficult to receive any help or refuge from a violent situation.

"For our more northern communities it takes a phone call to a shelter, they have to sometimes wait for a (scheduled) flight but it depends on the situation if they're in danger then the shelter will help them...decide what level is needed," she said.

Morrison explained that sometimes shelters will charter a flight for victims of domestic violence, and will escort women and children involved in violent situations out of the community. She said she thinks this is not always the best solution for women in these situations.

"Best case scenario and a perfect world to me would be community-based programs, something that they can access in the community that would help them have the support of family, friends, and nurses they know," she said. "Can you imagine doing it when you're forced to flee your home, your community any comfort that you have there?"

When it comes to finding a solution, Morrison said the answer to many of the hardships faced in remote communities would involve a collaboration on several fronts.

"It's a collaboration of many different agencies, funding, the government...in a perfect world like I said before, there would be community based programs to help these women, and that is what what's need," she said.