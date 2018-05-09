NAPS seeks funding to help victims of domestic violence in northern communities

A detective-constable with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) is calling on the federal and provincial governments to provide funding to relaunch a program designed to help victims of domestic abuse in isolated northern communities.

NAPS Det. Const. Alana Morrison said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in increased levels of domestic violence in the communities.

However, the pandemic has also led to more perpetrators being released from custody over concerns about the virus possibly spreading in Ontario correctional facilities, as well as overcrowding.

"This has had a huge impact on our women coming forward, for obvious reasons," Morrison said. "They charge them, and in a community of 350 people, if they're released, we don't know exactly what the repercussions could be at this point."

"It's my opinion that it's creating a feeling of not being safe in a northern community."

Morrison was behind the NAPS Survivor Assistance Support Program, which supported victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in northern communities, and kept victims up-to-date throughout the subsequent legal proceedings.

The program saw female officers assigned to accompany victims to medical care, and subsequent court appearances of the accused.

However, the program only had one year of funding from the Ministry of the Attorney General, and it ended in 2019.

Now, Morrison is working to get that funding, and a revamped version of the program, restarted.

Morrison said she hasn't received any replies to her proposals from either the federal or provincial governments yet, but she remains hopeful that funding will come through soon.

"It's all about the immediate needs," she said. "And [victims] having a voice to say 'no, I don't like that he's going to be released,' or 'I don't mind it, but can we … send him to a different community?'"