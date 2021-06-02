Sweet success: Oji-Bee Honey Co. shows determination of Indigneous entrepreneurs

Willow Crow says it's a little intimidating to think she will need to learn how to harvest, process and package more than 130 kilograms of honey this fall.

Crow, along with her brother Colt, are the beekeepers and entrepreneurs behind the Oji-Bee Honey Co., based in Naotkamegwanning First Nation, near Sioux Narrows, Ont.

The company hired the pair last year to work as beekeepers — and now they are working toward taking over the company.

"It just came out of nowhere, and we thought it was super cool to think that we could be beekeepers," said Willow, adding they applied for the job shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"It turned out we actually got the job and we've actually learned so much and made so many connections, because now, we're connecting with our community."

Willow said she and her brother moved back to their home community in early 2020 — after she completed an environmental program at Confederation College in Thunder Bay and Colt finished high school.

Willow said the company was started based on a community suggestion that beekeeping, and honey production, could be useful to the community. She said the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre was instrumental in getting the business started, and the two are looking to purchase a share in the operation this year.

Colt and Willow check on a few of their hives. They will have 10 hives to maintain this summer. (Supplied by Willow Crow)

"We've been trying to come up with activities for more community engagement," she said, noting the honey business had existed for a year, but never really got any traction.

"We also held a flower giveaway to help with local pollination. We give away over 200 flowers and seeds because there's about 200 households [in the community]," said Crow.

Willow said the pair have done engagement in their home community, but also virtual presentations to kindergarten students in Kenora, as well as a high school entrepreneurship class.

As for beekeeping itself, Willow said help from the Kenora Beekeeping Club has helped their hives thrive, with 10 expected to be up this summer. They have learned how to maintain the hives, and keep wax from building up, while ensuring a constant food supply for the winter.

The final product — honey — should be available for sale by the fall. More than 130 kilograms could be produced, if all hives are healthy, Willow said.

"We're actually going to be way more busy than we're used to because we started off with only five hives," Willow said, noting that the pair has weekly meetings with a small business consultant, to figure out logistics around packaging and shipping.

7:21 Willow and Colt Crow: Oji-Bee Honey Company. It's all the buzz...a new honey company in the northwest, operated by two young Indigeneous entrepreneurs. Hear about the Oji-Bee Honey Company. 7:21

Willow said the pair hopes to sell most of its honey locally, and may also sell some online.

"I've never thought that would ever be a beekeeper. I thought it would be a cool idea, but I never expected myself to be beekeepers. I'm running a business."