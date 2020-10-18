New skatepark opens in Naotkamegwanning First Nation

A First Nations community in the Kenora District of northwestern Ontario is home to a new skatepark.

The skatepark, which had been three years in the making, was completed this year in Naotkamegwanning First Nation, which is nearly 100 kilometres southeast of Kenora off Highway 71.

"Our skatepark creates a safe and fun space for our children and youth to gather in the great outdoors," Naotkamegwanning First Nation Chief Howard Kabestra said in a written statement.

"With the new skatepark, we hope to encourage our youth to spend unhurried hours outdoors, engaging with each other, while gaining new skills and a greater appreciation for physical activity."

Plans for the skatepark accelerated last fall and winter, leading to construction this summer. The design features long curves and straight sections that lead to a turtle.

The skatepark is also surrounded by a BMX trail, which can be used by cyclists and scooters.