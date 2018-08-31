Skip to Main Content
OPP investigate 'suspicious death' in Naongashiing First Nation

Ontario Provincial Police say they're investigating a "suspicious death" in Naongashiing First Nation near Rainy River and have already laid one charge.

26-year-old already charged with indignity to a dead body

OPP say they're investigating a "suspicious death" in a Rainy River-area First Nation.

A 26-year-old man from Mishkosiminiziibiing, also known as Big Grassy River First Nation, has been charged with indignity to a dead body, police said in a written release early Friday evening.

He is scheduled in court Sept. 4.

Police provided no other details Friday, stating that the "investigation is in the early stages."

Officials said more details will be provided as the investigation continues.

